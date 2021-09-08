Abbeville Police targeting ‘armed and dangerous’ Erath suspect in 2018 cold case

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — After gathering new evidence, the Abbeville Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect involved in a murder case from 2018, according to a press release from APD.

Jermaine Guidry, 27, of Erath, is wanted for principal to 2nd-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Guidry should be considered armed and dangerous.

His last known location was Abbeville and he may still be in the area.

On February 7, 2018, at around 12:05 a.m., officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to Graceland Ave. and Hawthorne St. in reference to shots fired in the area.

Marlon Brown of Abbeville had been shot and killed near his residence on Hawthorne St.

APD’s detective division began the investigation, but it was unable to secure adequate evidence in order to make an arrest in the case. Over time, the case failed to continue producing new leads and became a cold case.

Based on new evidence, however, the APD has recently made several arrests on suspects in this case, and they now seek to arrest Guidry.

If anyone has any information regarding the location of Guidry, they are encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department.

