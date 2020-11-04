Abbeville Police searching for two ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ suspects from Nov. 3 shooting

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Abbeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two additional suspects in Tuesday night’s shooting murder of a 16-year-old boy.

Earlier today, authorites apprehended Ryheem Veney for the shooting. This afternoon, they also obtained arrest warrants for Davion M. Sneed, 19, and Javontae Veney, 23, both of Abbeville. They are both being charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Both of these suspects are considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects, they are encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. In addition, citizens may contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.

Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page at www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.