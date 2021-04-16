Abbeville Police make arrest in April 9 homicide

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man is behind bars on a charge of principal to second-degree murder after a shooting homicide April 9 in the 900 block of E. Lafayette St.

According to Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet, Jordan Tyler Matthews, 30, of Abbeville, was located by Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies and arrested on an outstanding warrant. Matthews was booked into the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office then transported to the Abbeville Police Department.

On April 9 at around 9:30 a.m., Abbeville officers responded to a shots-fired call and found James Joseph, Jr., 25, suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. He lated died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who has information regarding this case to call (337) 893-2511. You may contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.