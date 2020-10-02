Abbeville Police looking for missing 17-year-old boy last seen Sept. 16

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen who was last seen on Sept. 16.

Logan Byron, 17, ran away from home after reportedly having an altercation with his mother over a cell phone. He left home on his bicycle.

According to Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet, Logan has been entered into the NCIC database as a runaway. Officers have attempted to locate Mr. Logan through numerous contacts, including a girlfriend who lives in New Iberia. Byron has been in contact with his mother via telephone but has not returned home.

The public is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department with any information that may lead to locating and returning Byron Logan to his family. In addition to contacting the police department though the main phone number at (337) 893-2511, you may contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.

Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page at www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.