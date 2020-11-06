Abbeville Police comes under criticism after gun violence

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Following the recent shootings in Abbeville one resident is using Facebook as his platform to keep his community in the know. Stephen Menard says he is closely connected with residents. He’s tired of seeing families torn apart by gun violence. He says he feels the police department could do better with monitoring gun-control

They say they took 100 guns off of the street. Well, if you took over 100 guns off of the street you wouldn’t have violence every night. You wouldn’t have gunshots every night.

Menard says the police department also mentioned an increase of patrolling and security cameras. However, he feels violence is increasing.

We need more prevention, more proactive police officers doing community policing. Getting trust from the community.”

He say’s gun-violence in the city shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“These shooters keep their promise. They don’t have respect for their parents. No respect for no-one. They’re gangsters and they will shoot you up.

Menard feels the police department should bring in state police to help decrease gun-violence in the community.

Police chief Bill Spearman says the department is working with what they have.

“I will accept any help from any agencies willing to come here. The problem is the agencies are having their own shortages, their own problems, their own patrol shortages.