Abbeville police capture man wanted in attempted murder investigation

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A 19-year-old fugitive wanted in connection with an October 11 attempted murder investigation has been arrested.

On Tuesday, Abbeville Police say they located 19 year-old Jha’Juan Campbell of Abbeville.

Police say Campbell was seen by police who were investigating a shooting involving a juvenile who had just gotten off a school bus.

Campbell was taken into custody without incident and booked on a warrant charging him with 2 counts of attempted 1st degree murder.

He was transported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail where he is being held pending a bond hearing.