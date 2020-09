ABBEVILLE, La, (KLFY) — Abbeville Police are asking the public for help in searching for a man reported missing this week.

Ryan John Mire, 17, has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs between 170 and 175 lbs., wears glasses, and is 5’8″ tall. He was last seen in the Abbeville area.

Anyone with information is urged to call Abbeville Police at (337) 893-2511.