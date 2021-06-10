Abbeville Police ask for public’s help finding suspect in hit-and-run

ABBEVILLE, La (KLFY) — The Abbeville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a hit-and-run.

Lt. Touchet said that the vehicle crashed into a residence on S. Lyman St. after running off the roadway at a high speed.

The vehicle fled the scene, and was majorly damaged on the front end.

If anyone is able to identify the vehicle pictured above, they are asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 337-893-2511.

You may contact the “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.

Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page, the official web page by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided, or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.