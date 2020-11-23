Abbeville Police arrest man on warrant for attempted second-degree murder in Motel 6 shooting

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police have made an arrest in a shooting from October outside a Motel 6 that wounded one person.

Related Content Police: One person shot outside Abbeville motel

Keenan Michael Willis, 18, of Abbeville was seen by officers on Sunday and was wanted on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder for the Oct. 17 shooting. He was taken into custody without incident.

Backtracking along where Willis was walking, officers also found a black Smith and Wesson handgun that they later learned had been stolen out of Houston, Tx. Willis later admitted to hiding the firearm and stated that he had “found it earlier.”

In all, Willis was booked on the warrant for attempted second-degree murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of justict, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies. He had previously been convicted on a simple robbery charge.

The shooting is still under investigation.