Abbeville Police arrest man for shots fired

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police said they arrested a man for shots fired in the 1700 block of Israel Parker Dr. on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 12.

Abbeville Police Department

Tavis Briggs, 23, of Abbeville, faces charges of illegal use of a weapon and obstruction of justice after a search of his residence, according to Lt. Jonathan Touchet. Briggs was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

“This incident is still under investigation, and more arrests are expected in this case,” said Touchet. “No further details regarding the investigation are being released at this time.”

Touchet said police are asking that anyone who has information regarding this or any crime to please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling (337) 893-2511 or the “tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or by using the P3 app.