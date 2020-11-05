Abbeville parent arrested for child’s involvement in shooting

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville mother was placed behind bars after her child was involved in two shooting incidents, according to Abbeville Police.

Lakasha Lahsell Levy, 35, of Abbeville, was charged with felony improper supervision of a minor by a parent and was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, according to Lt. Jonathan Touchet. Levy’s son was under a court-ordered safety plan, including ankle monitoring due to a recent shooting incident. While under monitoring, it was discovered the juvenile was involved in a separate shooting incident.

“Based on the investigation into these incidents, Ms. Levy was not adequately attempting to supervise her juvenile son,” stated Touchet in a press release.

If you have information on this or any other crime, in addition to dialing 911, you can contact Abbeville Police at (337) 893-2511. You may contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.