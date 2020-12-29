Abbeville man stalked and killed at his home, family waits for answers

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An Abbeville family is searching for answers after their father was stalked and murdered at his home.

Roland Bernard Jr., 52, had just arrived home from a night out with his fiancé on November 5 when he was shot dead in his driveway.

“I come around (the house). He was on the ground. I said, ‘Roland!’ He couldn’t talk to me, but he kept shaking his hand and shaking his leg. I said, ‘Roland, please just stay with me.'” Chloe Augustus, Bernard’s fiancé, said.

Augustus says the killer was hiding on the side of their home.

“All I saw was a red hood with a white stripe. That’s all I saw,” she said.

She says Bernard was shot in the head, chest and arm.

“It’s going to be two months come January 5, and still no answers. You know how many murders they have in Abbeville that still aren’t solved yet? What’s it going to take, another innocent body to get killed?” Augustus asked.

“The killers still walking free. I mean, what else is it going to take? To kill somebody that’s innocent? It could have been me,” Bernard’s step-daughter, Teria Baudoin said.

Abbeville police say the shooting could be connected to Bernard’s son’s arrest. In September, his son was arrested for attempted first-degree murder.

Police say Bernard’s murder could have been in retaliation for his son’s arrest.

“We have not gotten answers. To me it feels like they really aren’t concerned or they’re really not putting forth the effort to solve the murders because of my brother,” Baudoin told News Ten.

She says she fears her father’s murder will end up as another unsolved homicide in Abbeville.

“He didn’t deserve to die the way he did. He was innocent,” she said.