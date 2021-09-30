Abbeville man sentenced to two years in prison for counterfeiting money

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man pled guilty in June 2021 to charges of making counterfeit money, and he was sentenced in federal court to two years in prison on Thursday, Sept. 30, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jordan Leon Huntsberry, 30, of Abbeville, Louisiana, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to information presented to the court at the guilty plea hearing, while investigating a possible firearm-related crime on South College Road in Lafayette on July 25, 2020, officers with the Lafayette Police Department knocked on the door of Huntsberry’s residence.

Officers were permitted to enter the apartment and observed in plain view several wet Federal Reserve Notes that appeared to be counterfeit, as well as a printer in the living area of the residence.

A search warrant was obtained, and officers conducted a full search of the residence and found 467 suspected counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes of various denominations. Some of the notes were already cut and some were on printed sheets.

Officers also located a printer, laptop computer, and other equipment used in counterfeiting. The seized Federal Reserve Notes were analyzed by a Special Agent with the U.S. Secret Service and determined to be counterfeited notes.