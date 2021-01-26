Abbeville man busted on drugs and weapons charges, possible kidnapping charges

Vermilion Parish

by: Scott Lewis

Posted: / Updated:

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man was arrested on drugs and weapons charges after Maurice Police responded to a possible kidnapping call on Monday.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillion, Maurice Police were called to the scene of a local business on a compaint of a woman being kidnapped. Upon responding to scene, an officer recognized Michael O’Bryan, Jr., 38, of Abbeville.

When officers attempted to detail O’Bryan, he fled on foot but was soon captured.

A search of the vehicle O’Bryan was driving yielded narcotics and a firearm.  Agents with the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force responded to assist and were able to obtain enough evidence to charge O’Bryan with the following offenses:

  • Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I , (MDMA)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds

More charges on O’Bryan are expected as the investigation continues. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar