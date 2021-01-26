Abbeville man busted on drugs and weapons charges, possible kidnapping charges

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man was arrested on drugs and weapons charges after Maurice Police responded to a possible kidnapping call on Monday.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillion, Maurice Police were called to the scene of a local business on a compaint of a woman being kidnapped. Upon responding to scene, an officer recognized Michael O’Bryan, Jr., 38, of Abbeville.

When officers attempted to detail O’Bryan, he fled on foot but was soon captured.

A search of the vehicle O’Bryan was driving yielded narcotics and a firearm. Agents with the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force responded to assist and were able to obtain enough evidence to charge O’Bryan with the following offenses:

Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I , (MDMA)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds

More charges on O’Bryan are expected as the investigation continues.