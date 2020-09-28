Abbeville man arrested on multiple warrants, drug possession

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man was arrested after a short foot chase Sunday night when police identified him as the subject of outstanding warrants.

De’Ante Bessard, 25, of Abbeville, was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possesion with intent to distribute Oxycodone, and proceeds from drug offenses.

On Sunday night at around 9:30 p.m., officers observed Bessard and recognized him as the subject of warrants stemming from a Sept. 21 incident. Bessard fled, running until he reached a tall hurricane fence. Police said he threw a backpack over the fence. Officers apprehended Bessard and recovered the backpack, which contained numerous drugs., a digital scale and over $1,000 in cash.

Bessard was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.