Abbeville man arrested for drive-by shooting, charged with attempted first-degree murder

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man was placed behind bars after he shot at a passing vehicle from his own vehicle on Saturday, Sept. 26, according to police.

Roland Bernard, III, 28, of Abbeville, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and obstruction of justice.

Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet said officers responded to a shots-fired call on Schlessinger Street at around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators learned that Bernard allegedly leaned out of his vehicle and shot at a passing car, striking it several times. Bernard was located and arrested without incident, according to Touchet. He was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center. No further information is being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, said Touchet.

Police Chief Bill Spearman reminded citizens to contact officers at (337) 893-2511 in addition to dialing 911. The “Tips” line can be reached at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page at www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.