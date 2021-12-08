Abbeville man arrested after burglary involving nearly $100K in guitars, rare shoes

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man has been arrested after an October burglary that ended with the theft of nearly $100,000 in firearms, musical instruments, jewelry, tools and shoes.

Rusty Trahan, Jr., 37, of Abbeville faces charges of four counts of simple burglary, three counts of obstruction of justice and two counts of illegal possession of stolen property, according to Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet.

The burglary occurred on Oct. 29, with the victim reporting the theft of several firearms, 20 guitars with cases, around 60 pairs of rare Nike shoes, tools and other musical items.

A warrant for Trahan’s arrest was issued Nov. 9, and he was later taken into custody with out incident, according to Touchet.

“Detectives have since secured multiple search warrants for different locations and have been able to recover numerous items found to belong to the victim that were in the possession of, or stored by, Mr. Trahan,” said Touchet.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who has information regarding any crime to please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling (337) 893-2511 or the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.