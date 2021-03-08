Abbeville juvenile shot while in his residence Sunday night

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A juvenile received gunshot wounds after an unknown suspect fired into a home on Green St. early Sunday morning.

Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet said patrol officers heard shots fired at around 12:30 a.m. on March 7 in the 1600 block of Green St. When they reached the residence, they learned that an unknows subject fired into the home, striking the juvenile. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Abbeville Police Department detective division. No further details regarding this investigation are being released at this time.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who have any information regarding this case please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling (337) 893-2511. You may contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777.