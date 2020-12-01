Abbeville High School moves to full distance learning

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) The hallways and classrooms at Abbeville High School are empty and will be for the next two days.

That’s because, the school is transitioning to distance learning after a large number of teachers are in quarantine due to contact tracing, which means, coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Coronavirus.

Principal Brett Darby say’s during the school shut-down, officials will determine what happens next, however he says he expects it to be this way throughout the remainder of the year.

“The rest of the year is really going to be determined by just the raw data of what the cases look like and moving forward what we need to do.”

Although students, parents and staff were told the school shut-down would last only two days, principal Darby says: “We’re possibly looking at going full virtual until the Christmas break because of the number of teachers we have quarantined.”

Although the decision to shutdown was last minute, Darby says school officials made the best decision.

“We always have our students’ best interest in mind and so all the decisions we make are based on that.”