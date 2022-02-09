ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man wanted on a number of felony charges was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 7 after Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s (VPSO) deputies say he barricaded himself in a Kaplan residence and had a brief standoff with police forces.

Christopher Simon, 31, of Abbeville, faces charges of home invasion, simple burglary, theft, domestic abuse-strangulation, and contempt of court, according to VPSO Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais. Jail records also show Simon faces additional, but unspecified charges in Texas. Kaplan Police also assisted in the arrest.

Langlinais said that when officials arrived at the Kaplan residence to take Simon into custody, he barricaded himself inside the residence. VPSO then dispatched its Special Response Team, including an armored vehicle, to begin making negotiations for a peaceful surrender, which eventually happened. Langlinais said Simon eventually “did the right thing,” and Langlinais also credited the parish’s Crime Stoppers in helping to arrest Simon. Langlinais is also the parish’s Crime Stoppers coordinator.

“Our Crime Stoppers program is beginning to demonstrate its value as we feature both crimes and fugitives on the local TV stations for our viewers here in Vermilion Parish,” said Langlinais. “We are excited about it and implore our viewers to promote our Crime Stoppers Program to their friends, families, and neighbors. It’s a prime example of how things can work when people and law enforcement agencies come together for the greater good, because the safety of our loved ones and our communities matter most. Together, we can make a difference. “