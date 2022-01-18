Abbeville family left homeless by house fire trying to get back on feet

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Rebecca Mouton, her daughter and her son-in-law woke up not knowing where their next meal would come from, if they would have clean clothes, or if they would have somewhere to lay their heads after a Tuesday morning fire.

Mouton says the fire happened around 2 a.m. this morning, Jan. 18. She is disabled and is on a breathing machine. If she hadn’t woken up to get something to drink in the night, she may not have be alive to tell her story.

“Thank God the fire didn’t go to my living room, because that’s where the seven [oxygen] tanks were,” said Mouton. “If that would’ve happened, the entire block would have blew.”

She says once detectives investigated the home, they labeled it ‘unlivable.’ She had been living in the home for almost two years.

“They are going to bulldoze the house down,” said Mouton. “They are not going to try and fix it.”

Mouton and her family only grabbed a few things. Locals have helped out as best as they can, but they need assistance that would sustain them until the end of the month.

“You stuck here and this is my last day. I can’t get any help to pay for the motel for the rest of the month until I get my check,” said Mouton

Rebecca Mouton and her family are staying at the Sunbelt Lodge motel in Abbeville. A night’s stay at the motel is $55 per night. To contact the family to help with assistance call Rebecca Mouton at (337) 257-2904. They are without clothes, food, and are in need of a place to stay.