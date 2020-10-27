Abbeville continues fight against gun violence, police chief calls on community leaders

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — In Abbeville, crime numbers continue to increase.

Police Chief Bill Spearman says this year, police confiscated over 100 guns off of the street and made multiple arrests. He says many changes have been made to decrease the amount of violence in the city, such as installing security cameras, having officers patrol more often, and providing ways for the community to report crimes. He says although this helps, more should be done. He says community leaders often reach out to help, but in the end, nothing gets resolved.

“I would love to work with other community leaders but we tried it so many times,” said Spearman.

He says there is a lack of consistency.

“We can’t get tired and say two or three meetings in, we have 30 people at the first meeting, 15 at the second meeting, 10 at the next meeting, and then four or five show up at the next meeting, we can’t do that.”

Councilman Francis Plaisance says he is facing the same problem. He says he is worried about the Abbeville community. Along with Chief Spearman, he too feels all of Abbeville should come together to create a safer environment.

“We have to be the ones to stop it,” said Plaisance. “It won’t just stop by itself. Community involvement we need that. Community to respond and assist law enforcement, we need that.”