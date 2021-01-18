Abbeville community celebrates Martin Luther King Day

ABBEVILLE, La., (KLFY) — Residents and community organizations in Abbeville gathered for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

Those attending began the celebration by marching and singing hymns in honor of Dr. King’s legacy.

Pastor Crystal Randal says although there were many changes to this years celebration due to COVID-19, they still plan to bring awareness to the community.

“If you don’t know, you can’t grow, so this is a perfect time to celebrate one of our founding fathers who sacrificed his life for us to have the opportunity to make this place a better place.”

Randal says after years of celebrating the MLK tradition the Abbeville community still sees the importance of this day.

“One thing I can say about this community, it doesn’t matter the weather — we stick together. We love this time of the year when we can come together because there is power in unity.”

She says keeping the tradition alive requires commitment to show up every year no matter the circumstances.

“Leaders should be the one who set the tone and be the examples because if we are not here, then why should they be here.”