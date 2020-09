Mike Herring with Frank’s Ice Company unloads another pallet of ice as people buy supplies at The Home Depot on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Wilmington, N.C. Hurricane Florence rapidly strengthened into a potentially catastrophic hurricane on Monday as it closed in on North and South Carolina, carrying winds and water that could wreak havoc […]

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Ark of the Covenant Deliverance Ministries reports that it will host an 18-wheeler full of Hurricane Laura recovery supplies tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 6 at approximately 9 a.m.

The supplies are for Vermilion Parish residents affected by the storm. The church is located at 210 S. St. Valerie St. in Abbeville. All are welcome until supplies run out.