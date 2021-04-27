Abbeville business to host fundraiser supporting family of Seacor Power victim

ABBEVILLE, La (KLFY) — Abbeville seafood restaurant, TLC’s Seafood, is holding a fundraiser to support the family of Gregory Walcott, an Abbeville man who was a part of the Seacor Power crew.

Walcott was a loyal customer of the restaurant, and he was due to visit this week.

It’s been two weeks since the Seacor Power capsized in the Gulf of Mexico. Since then, six crew members have been rescued, six bodies recovered, and seven remain missing. Walcott is one of those seven.

The fundraiser will take place on Friday, April 30 at TLC’s Seafood in Abbeville from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by contacting 337-255-4464 or 337-298-3442.

You can also donate directly to the family through Venmo: @HelpGregsFamily or CashApp: $HelpGregsFamily