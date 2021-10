ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) Police and family in Abbeville are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Joshua Meaux, 5’7 and 154 pounds, was last seen leaving Culpeppers Saturday night on his 2005 Harley, his family said.

He was reported missing Sunday.

“This is very unlike him, and with the medical issues going on in our household, he wouldn’t just not come home,” his wife Kathy Meaux said in a social media post.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Abbeville Police.