84-year-old pedestrian killed on Vermilion Parish highway

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man has died after he was struck by a car walking along La. 339 near La. 338 in Vermilion Parish Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Louis D. Baudoin, 84, of Abbeville, was walking east across the roadway in the northbound lane of La. 339 when he was struck by a 2007 Toyota Camry. Baudoin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office, according to LSP TFC Thomas Gossen.

“The driver of the Camry submitted a breath sample, indicating no alcohol present, and was not impaired at the time of the crash,” stated Gossen. “He was properly restrained and suffered no injuries. This crash remains under investigation.”

It is unknown whether or not Baudoin was intoxicated at the time of the crash, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

“A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night,” said Gossen. “Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian-related crashes.”