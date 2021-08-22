$62K in stolen items recovered in Delcambre; couple arrested

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two arrest have been made in connection with more than $62K of stolen property that investigators with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered Saturday.

Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais said detectives received a call about possible stolen property from St. Mary Parish that was located at a residence in the 100 block of Julie Drive in Delcambre.

Through an investigation, enough information was gathered to obtain a search warrant for the property, Langlinais said.

35-year-old Jordan Billiot and 39-year-old Jeremy Housley both from Franklin were arrested without incident and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on charges of felony possession of stolen property.

Langlinais said most of the stolen property with a value of $62,096 was recovered and returned to the victim.