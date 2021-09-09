$20k worth of stolen firearms recovered after gun shop burglary in Vermilion Parish; Six arrested

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — $20,000 worth of stolen firearms was recovered after a gun shop in Vermilion Parish was burglarized on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Five men and a juvenile have been arrested, according to a press release from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 7, the VPSO received a call about a burglary in progress at a local gun shop on Woodlawn Rd. in Vermilion Parish.

The VPSO Patrol Division, along with assistance from the Maurice and Abbeville Police Departments responded. While en route to the gun shop, a vehicle was observed traveling from the location of the shop.

While officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and then crashed. Multiple suspects exited the car and fled on foot. A VPSO K9 was called to assist in tracking the suspects.

The driver was apprehended and taken into custody without further incident. All firearms matching the descriptions of what was stolen from the gunshop were recovered, amounting to a total of $20,261.76 in stolen items.

Dante DeShawne Citizen, 21, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested for two counts of simple burglary, 32 counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, simple criminal damage to property, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Citizen was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center and his bond was set at $110,000.

Through further investigation by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Offices Criminal Investigations, the following adult suspects were also arrested and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center:

Damien Damon Briggs, 27, was charged with two counts of simple burglary, 32 counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, simple criminal damage to property, 32 counts of illegal possession of firearm by convicted felon, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Bond was set at $160,000.

Tawaski Tavon Lewis, 32, was charged with simple burglary, 32 counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, simple criminal damage to property, 32 counts of illegal possession of firearm by convicted felon, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. His bond was set at $138,000.

Travon Travel Citizen, 18, was charged with two counts of simple burglary, 32 counts of illegal possession of stolen firearm, simple criminal damage, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. His bond is set at $47,000.

Jeremy Cole Briggs, 32, was charged with simple burglary and conspiracy to commit simple burglary. His bond was set at $50,000.

An unnamed juvenile has also been arrested and charged with 32 counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

This investigation is still ongoing. Updates may follow as more information becomes available.