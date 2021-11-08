20-year-old unrestrained driver killed in head-on crash in Vermilion Parish

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A 20-year-old unrestrained driver was killed in a head-on crash on Hwy 82 near Lloyd Rd. in Vermilion Parish, according to a press release from Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8. LSP Troop I was notified and began the investigation.

Destiny Hargrave, 20, was driving a 2018 Nissan Altima north on LA 82 when she crossed the center line and struck a 2016 GMC Yukon that was traveling in the southbound lane.

Hargrave was not buckled and suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Yukon was restrained and suffered minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected but standard toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and results are pending.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 50 fatal crashes resulting in 60 deaths since the beginning of 2021.