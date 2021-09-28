19-year-old arrested on drug charges, contributing to delinquency of juvenile

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Officers with the Abbeville Police Department were conducting a criminal patrol detail over the weekend because of several “shots fired” complaints within city limits when they stopped a car and arrested a 19-year-old on multiple drug charges and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Isaiah Wimbley, 19, of Abbeville is charged with the following:

Possession of a CDS with a firearm present (2 counts)

Possession of a CDS with a juvenile present

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, officers with APD conducted a traffic stop on S. St. Valerie St. near E. Lafayette St. Officers said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to police, A clear bag containing approximately one ounce of what looked like marijuana was in plain sight. The driver, Wimbley, was detained.

Wimbley was driving with no passenger in the front seat, police said, but there was a passenger in the backseat, who was reported as a runaway juvenile the night before. Near the passenger’s feet was a full-sized AR-15 style assault rifle.

The juvenile was arrested for being out past curfew as well as being reported as a runaway juvenile the previous night. The juvenile was booked at the Abbeville Police Department then released to their mother.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who has any information regarding any crime to please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511 or on the Abbeville Police Department App, which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.