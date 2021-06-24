1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Vermilion Parish

GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting near Gueydan Wednesday.

Officials confirmed one person is dead.

Deputies have a suspect in custody, and another person of interest is being detained for questioning.

VPSO Public Information Officer, Eddie Langlinais says, this is an active investigation, and specifics are still limited.

The shooting happened on the outskirts of town. Locals say they are still shocked at the news. Brett Bass has been living in the town for over 20 years. He spends every morning outside of a local gas station with friends. He says the shooting was the topic of discussion.

“You don’t hear that around here,” said Bass. “You hear that at every place else but here.”

However, the shocking news doesn’t strike concerns.

“This is a quiet little town,” said Bass. “Everybody gets along with everybody. Everybody knows just about everybody here.”

We’ll continue to follow this developing story and update as more information becomes available.