GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY)- On today’s Acadiana Eats Live, we are spotlighting Cormier’s Creole Kitchen in Gueydan.

The restaurant is serving up its whole menu to go and offering curbside pickup at 303 Main St, Gueydan.

Their hours for lunch are 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For dinner, they are open from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. six days a week.

They’re still selling their daily plate lunches…and that includes their Thursday barbecue!