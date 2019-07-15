Your News 10 Morning Rush headlines for 7/15/19 are here

- Barry did not deliver the epic flooding that many feared, but the storm dumped more than a foot of rain on some communities. It was downgraded to a tropical depression last night.
- If you’re in need of shelter, food, or emotional support following the storm, visit our online article for a full list of resources available to you.
- All state offices in Iberia, St. Mary and Assumption parishes will remain closed today. Also the state Fire Marshal’s headquarters will be closed to the public today due to the housing of emergency response personnel and resources for Barry.
- Classes at UL Lafayette, LSU, and SLCC will resume today, with the exception of SLCC campuses in Franklin, Morgan City, and Houma.