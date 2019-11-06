“You hate to see a guy like that leave,” Coach Odums on Calvin Lunkins’ final season

BATON ROUGE – Southern has two conference games left, but they have senior night Saturday as the Jaguars play their final home game of the season, and Head Coach Dawson Odums is proud of the class he’s had.

“We have a chance on Saturday to give ourselves seven straight non-losing seasons and that’s pretty incredible no matter what level you’re on. For these guys to be a part of that, it starts with the character and testament to who they are as young men,” Odums said.

One senior departing in particular is linebacker Calvin Lunkins. He has lead the team in tackles and was named SWAC Player of the Week following the Jags’ win over Alabama A&M.

“I’m grateful Coach Odums gave me the opportunity on a full scholarship to just compete at a high level, and I feel like i took advantage of my opportunity,” Lunkins said.

Click the video for more detail on the story.