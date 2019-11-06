Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

“You hate to see a guy like that leave,” Coach Odums on Calvin Lunkins’ final season

Uncategorized

by: Jared Joseph

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE – Southern has two conference games left, but they have senior night Saturday as the Jaguars play their final home game of the season, and Head Coach Dawson Odums is proud of the class he’s had.

“We have a chance on Saturday to give ourselves seven straight non-losing seasons and that’s pretty incredible no matter what level you’re on. For these guys to be a part of that, it starts with the character and testament to who they are as young men,” Odums said.

One senior departing in particular is linebacker Calvin Lunkins. He has lead the team in tackles and was named SWAC Player of the Week following the Jags’ win over Alabama A&M.

“I’m grateful Coach Odums gave me the opportunity on a full scholarship to just compete at a high level, and I feel like i took advantage of my opportunity,” Lunkins said.

Click the video for more detail on the story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar