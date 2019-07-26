WEATHER BLOG: Storm chances increasing through the weekend and early next week

As we experience more of a southeasterly component to the atmospheric flow, moisture will slowly be returning to the area. The moisture increase for today will be mainly south of I-10 and this is where the greatest storm coverage will be this afternoon. Highs will be near 90 degrees with dewpoints continuing to increase.

Heading through tomorrow, moisture will continue to surge northward as a high pressure center, located to our east, will continue to give us a southerly flow. This moisture will also increase instability in the atmosphere leading to more storm coverage. Storms could initiate near the coast tomorrow morning, slowly working north through the afternoon.

I’m expecting a repeat of this scenario on Sunday, with highs topping out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

By Monday and Tuesday, a decaying frontal boundary will move into the area, increasing moisture even further. Greatest storm coverage will most likely occur during these days. Storms on these days could contain locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

High pressure will be building across Texas next week, leading to very hot temperatures to our west. This high pressure could try to move eastward by Wednesday and Thursday.