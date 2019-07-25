WEATHER BLOG: How rare is this cool air?

Our low temperature here in Lafayette for this morning will most likely be 67 degrees.

The public daily temperature data only goes back to the year 2000 in Lafayette, but it reflects the unusual airmass across the area. We’ve only hit the upper 60s a hand full of times since 2000, with a few mornings hitting 68-69 degrees. The last time we hit a morning temperature of 67 degrees in Lafayette in July was July 5, 2014, but 2014 was the only other time we hit 67 degrees in the past 19 years.

When you begin to dip into the mid-60s in July the rarity increases further. A low temperature in July of 65-66 hasn’t happened in the last 19 years of data. Many of our July low temperature records are in the low-mid 60s and we’re talking some pretty old records. In fact, our record low temperature for this morning is 64 degrees set back in 1915. We won’t get quite that low, but we won’t miss it by much. Wednesday morning, Alexandria tied a record low of 60 degrees, set back in 1894!!!

We’ve hit the low 60s a hand full of times in the past 100 years or so, but it’s extremely rare. The coolest temperature ever recorded in July occurred during an extremely strong push of cool air in 1924 when Lafayette recorded an overnight low of 57 degrees!

Even with exceptional radiational cooling and no other limiting factors, I would argue that record overnight lows will be harder to achieve in modern times than they may have been decades ago. Lafayette has seen significant urbanization in the past 60-80 years, which may be causing a greater urban heat island effect when it comes to the temperature data. Evidence of this can be seen in the fact that many of our record warm overnight lows have been in the past 10-15 years, while daytime high temperature trends have been nearly unchanged.