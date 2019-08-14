WEATHER BLOG: Front moves in producing storms, locally heavier rainfall possible

Firstly, it will be another hot day for today with temperatures getting into the middle 90s early this afternoon. The heat could be curbed later this afternoon as clouds build and storms begin to fire up across the area. This is courtesy of a weak front that is slipping southward into the area, increasing atmospheric lift. The atmosphere is juiced up, so these storms will have plenty of moisture and instability to work with. Because of this, I am expecting widespread coverage (60%) and some locally heavier rainfall, as storms could have rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour. Storms could also contain frequent lightning and gusty winds if complexes form and become linear in nature.

The front will remain stalled near the area through tonight and tomorrow, which could lead to storms blossoming near the coast tomorrow morning and continuing to develop across the area tomorrow afternoon. Another high rain chance is in the forecast tomorrow, with the majority of the rain coverage along and south of I-10.

The front could temporarily move south for Friday, leading to isolated rain chances and hot temperatures once again. By the weekend, however, the moisture will surge back north, leading to healthy rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday.