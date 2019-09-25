“We plan on playing both guys,” Coach Odums on QB situation

Breaking News
The Southern Jaguars starting quarterback is Ladarius Skelton, but backup Glendon “Bubba” McDaniel has gotten meaningful reps in every game this season. The Jaguars loss at FAMU is another instance where McDaniel played multiple series and scored for Southern. Head Coach Dawson Odums says McDaniel has done his job as a backup creating controversy and plans to play both quarterbacks Saturday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

“We’re evaluating our quarterback situation this week, and whichever guy gives is the most confidence that we can go out there and score some points and win a football game, that’ll be the guy that we go with,” Odums says.

