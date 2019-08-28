VolQuest: NCAA grants immediate eligibility to Vols 5-star transfer Aubrey Solomon

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – According to a report from Volquest, Tennessee defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

The former 5-star Michigan transfer was awaiting confirmation all off season, and finally got his answer days before his new team’s season opener.

He will likely start now for the Vols when they open the season against Georgia State Saturday.