U.S. Postal Service announces 2019 holiday shipping deadlines

This week is anticipated to be the busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season for the Postal Service. The agency expects to process and deliver nearly 2.5 billion pieces of mail, including packages, this week alone.

Overall, the Postal Service anticipates delivering 800 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

The Postal Service has expanded its Sunday delivery operations in select high package volume locations.

The agency already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities and expects to deliver more than 8 million packages each Sunday in December.

Mail carriers will also deliver Priority Mail Express packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.

It’s predicted that today will be the busiest day for online postal consumers, with more than 8.5 million visitors expected to visit usps.com for help shipping that special holiday gift.

The Postal Service recommends using the following mailing and shipping deadlines:

· Dec. 18 – APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express

· Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

· Dec. 20 – First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

· Dec. 20 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

· Dec. 21 – Priority Mail

· Dec. 20 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

· Dec. 22 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

· Dec. 22 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

· Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express

The dates listed above are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery dates may vary depending on origin and destination.

Click here for more information on holiday delivery options via the U.S. Postal Service.