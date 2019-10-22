“This what you come to LSU for,” Tigers third top ten match-up

BATON ROUGE – LSU already has two top ten wins on their resume after games at Texas and against Florida, and Auburn will be number three for the Bayou Bengals. The players say this is why you join a program like LSU.

“This is why you play the game. This is why you work so hard in the off-season. You don’t work so hard to play out of conference FCS teams. You work hard so you can play Auburn and Alabama and Florida and Georgia and Texas,” LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow said.

The purple and gold are expected to have wide receiver Terrace Marshall, Jr. back for the first time since his injury against Vanderbilt.

“He’s a great player. I have a great feel for when he’s going to break his routes. He has great body language in his routes, and I don’t think he had a drop all season. That’s just a testament to his hard work this off-season,” Burrow said.

