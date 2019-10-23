Live Now
“This is not a one hit wonder,” Coach Odums on McDaniel’s play

by: Jared Joseph

BATON ROUGE – The Jaguars won their third straight game off the strength of backup quarterback Bubba McDaniel’s arm. McDaniel totaled career highs against Texas Southern with 252 passing yards and three touchdowns, but now Southern has to decide on a starter for Saturday’s game against Alcorn State.

“It’ll be a gut feeling. It’ll be a feeling based on the evaluation throughout this week’s practice so I don’t know if we’ll know a start until right before kickoff,” Head Coach Dawson Odums said.

The players though developed confidence in both quarterbacks and don’t worry when either quarterback takes snaps.

“It’s a good feeling knowing you have two quarterbacks that can definitely game manage. It’s great have both of them as our quarterbacks,” senior center Jaylon Brinson said.

