“This is a challenge game” Coach Odums on Jags game at Alcorn

Jared Joseph



BATON ROUGE – Southern won their third straight game against Texas Southern, but their next game is against Alcorn State. Head Coach Dawson Odums said this game will come down to the line of scrimmage.

“This is a challenge game and some guys go to accept the challenge because it’s going to be a challenge. I think it comes down to the trenches. I think the trenches is where the difference has been in the past,” Odums said.

The Jaguar went 0-2 against the Braves in 2018 after losing both their homecoming game and the 2018 SWAC Championship Game to the Braves, but Southern is approaching the game without any exceptional hype.

“Just like other week. We know what’s at stake, but they’re a great football team. We just want to make sure we’re prepared for everything that their team brings,” senior center Jaylon Brinson said.

