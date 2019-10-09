Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

“The life is back,” Dawson Odums following Southern’s bye week

Uncategorized

by: Jared Joseph

Posted: / Updated:

The Southern Jaguars start to the 2019 season had been a trying time with close losses, a possible quarterback change and key injuries, and after the Jags 31-7 win at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southern Head Coach Dawson Odums saw the effect it had on his team.

“Just taking care of your bodies. Where are they from a nutritional standpoint, from a physical standpoint, from a mental standpoint, and our football team was tired. It’s a drain for them, and to be able to get re-energized, now you’re able to see that the life is back,” Odums says.

Click the video for more detail on the story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar