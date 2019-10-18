Breaking News
Suspects arrested after LPD drug bust on St. Charles Street

(Photo: LPD)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Two suspect are facing several charges after in investigation in the 900 block of St. Charles Street.

Quincy Solomon of Lafayette was arrested on multiple drug-related charges on Thursday following the search of a home in the 900 block of St. Charles Street.

(Photo: LPSO)

While carrying out a search warrant at the home, narcotics agents found: approximately 160 grams of powdered cocaine (DEA street value $16,000), 5 grams of crack cocaine (DEA street value $625), 9 grams of marijuana (value $80), non-prescription pills/amphetamine (valued $280), drug paraphernalia. Two loaded handguns were also found during the search.

Solomon was charged with possession of schedule one (marijuana-3rd offense), PWITD schedule two (cocaine), Man./Dist. schedule two (crack), possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, obstruction of justice, child desertion(3 counts), CDS in presence of a juvenile(4 counts), violation of uniform CDS-drug free zone, monies derived from drug transactions, possession of schedule two (Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine), possession of RX without script (Viagra), possession of a firearm by a felon (2 counts) and prohibited acts drug paraphernalia.

Latasha Griffin, of Lafayette, was also arrested.

(Photo: LPSO)

She was charged with Poss. Sch. I (Marijuana), PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine), Man./Dist. Sch. II (Crack), Poss. Firearm in Presence of CDS, Child Desertion, (3 counts), CDS in Presence of a Juvenile (4 counts), Violation of Uniform CDS-Drug Free Zone, Monies derived from Drug Transactions, Poss. Sch. II (Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine), Poss. of RX W/O Script (Viagra), Poss. of a Firearm by a Felon (2 counts) and Prohibited Acts Drug Paraphernalia.

