Southern’s pass defense faces test against SWAC’s top quarterback

by: Jared Joseph

BATON ROUGE – The Jaguars 14 point loss at Alcorn was another game where Southern’s passing defense struggled, and the road doesn’t get any easier with Alabama A&M’s quarterback Alqeen Glass up next. Glass has lead the SWAC in passing yards and pass efficiency rating this season.

“He can throw it, and you can say that probably about every team in the conference. They got some guys that can throw it, and they got some guys that can catch it. I really think it starts with him. Everything starts with him and Bently,” Southern Head Coach Dawson Odums said.

“Just noticing little things like what the o-line can do. We got to notice, depending on where the running back stands, we know run. How the quarterback stands, we know it’s pass,” linebacker Caleb Carter said.

The Jaguars host the Bulldogs for their homecoming game and will be trying to win their seventh straight against Alabama A&M.

