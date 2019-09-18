Southern vs. FAMU: “I feel like it’s going to be a show Saturday”

Southern’s getting ready for their 62nd all-time meeting against FAMU. It’ll be a homecoming for senior center Jaylon Brinson, and the Jaguars want to make sure his trip home is a successful one.

“He means a lot to this team. He’s a team captain. He comes with it everyday, and I respect him a lot. He’s my brother. I know it’s real special to go out there to FAMU because he’s from Tallahassee, and we’ve got a lot of Florida boys on our team. We’re going to try to come out with the win,” says senior linebacker Calvin Lunkins.

