Southern prepares for the unknown against McNeese’s new coaching staff

Southern has several things they do know heading into their matchup against McNeese on August 31st. It will be the Jaguars’ second all-time game against the Cowboys after losing in 2004. Saturday will be Southern’s 999th game in program history, and it will be Head Coach Dawson Odums 80th game at the helm for Southern.

However, they do not know much about McNeese, especially since the Cowboys hired Sterlin Gilbert as their new head coach.

“You don’t know much about the football team he’s taking over. You don’t know really the pieces of the puzzle. There hasn’t been many articles written about their offense. I do know that it’s going to start with the quarterback,” Odums says.

