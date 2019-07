IT’S TIME FOR ANOTHER EDITION OF YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN..WHAT IS IT , SOLARIZATION?

YES IT’S THE SUN, THAT BEATS DOWN ON YOUR GARDEN KILLING INSECTS, BUGS, DISEASES. THINGS LIKE THAT, WHEAT SEEDS. IT DOES A GREAT JOB. WELL THIS IS A PRODUCT WE PUT DOWN THAT KEEPS YOUR WEEDS DOWN, YOUR INSECTS DOWN MANY OTHER DISEASES, IT WORKS GREAT. SO HOW DOES IT WORK? WELL WHAT WE DO , YOU TILL THE GARDEN UP FIRST AND THEN AFTER YOU TILL IT , YOU PUT THE CLEAR VISQUEEN ON IT. SO THE SUN GOES THROUGH IT AND THROUGH. SO IT TAKES CARE OF THAT, AND JUST KEEP IT COVERED SO YOU’LL HAVE TO COVER IT WITH SOME BRICKS OR SOMETHING LIKE THAT. THEN AFTER YOU TAKE IT OFF YOU WANT TO KEEP IT ON AT LEATS TWO MONTHS IF YOU CAN. IT WORKS GREAT, THEN AFTER YOU DO THAT YOU WANT TO PUT SOME MICRO RISE OR SOMETHING BACK IN THE SOIL BECAUSE THE HEAT HAD KILLED SOME IF IT. SO YOU PUT THAT IN THERE WHICH WE HAVE AT THE STORE , IT’LL BE LIKE A BRAND NEW GARDEN, NEW SOIL.

